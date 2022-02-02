Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$5.38. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 1,089,994 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$795.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.05.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

