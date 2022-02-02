Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.37

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 14958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.