CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $42.02

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.02, but opened at $40.94. CareDx shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 1,822 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.