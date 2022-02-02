CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $42.02

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.02, but opened at $40.94. CareDx shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 1,822 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

