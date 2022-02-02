Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Down 0.4%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.31 and last traded at $141.31. Approximately 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

