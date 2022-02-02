CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,367. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

