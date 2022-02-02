Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $222.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

