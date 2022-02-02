Carlson Capital L P Boosts Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.57.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

