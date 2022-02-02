Carlson Capital L P Buys 1,937 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $204,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

