Carlson Capital L P Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7,282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after acquiring an additional 154,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,050 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $656.99 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.