Carlson Capital L P Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Carlson Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,363 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,871,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

SRC stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

