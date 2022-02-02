Carlson Capital L P Has $5.40 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

