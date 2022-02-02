Carlson Capital L P Invests $2.44 Million in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.54% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAHC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAHC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

