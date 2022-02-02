Carlson Capital L P Invests $2.93 Million in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $79,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $36,084,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

