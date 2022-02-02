Carlson Capital L P Invests $4.37 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth $22,953,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $280.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.19 and a 200 day moving average of $289.24. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.13 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

