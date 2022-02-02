Carlson Capital L P Invests $5.01 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 32.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $392.06 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.31 and a 200 day moving average of $354.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

