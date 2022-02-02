Carlson Capital L P Purchases 2,221 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 84.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pool by 75.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pool by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $473.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.39. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

