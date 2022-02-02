Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

