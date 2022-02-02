Carlson Capital L P Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $331.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.19 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

