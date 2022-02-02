Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 4.8%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 11,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 460,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 830.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 176,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

