Carry (CRE) Market Cap Hits $62.31 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Carry has a market capitalization of $62.31 million and $24.31 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00093650 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017894 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

