Cartesi (CTSI) Market Cap Reaches $218.76 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Cartesi has a market cap of $218.76 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,747,528 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.