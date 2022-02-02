Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWST opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

