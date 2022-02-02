Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). 1,033,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,369,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

