Castle 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,210.80 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00253982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.