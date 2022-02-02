Castle Hook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 438.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $71,416,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 322,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,153,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $598.01 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.64 and a 200 day moving average of $594.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

