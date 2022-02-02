Castle Hook Partners LP Sells 171,099 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Castle Hook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,099 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.