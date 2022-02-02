Castle Hook Partners LP Takes Position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $10,100,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $4,505,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000.

Shares of BWCAU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.