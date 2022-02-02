Castle Hook Partners LP Takes Position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $10,100,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $4,505,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000.

Shares of BWCAU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

