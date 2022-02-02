CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.60. 925,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,326. CDW has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.31. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.