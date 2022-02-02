Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 387,394 shares.The stock last traded at $58.00 and had previously closed at $56.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

