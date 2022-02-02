Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 3.8%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.34. 5,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 575,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

