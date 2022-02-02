Celeum (CLX) Trading 96.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Celeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celeum has traded 96.4% lower against the US dollar. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $1,380.05 and $204.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.