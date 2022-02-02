Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00008203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $52.35 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.94 or 0.07282688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.69 or 0.99782157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054865 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.