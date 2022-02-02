Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

