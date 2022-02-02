Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. 36,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,746. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

