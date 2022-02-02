Centrifuge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $675,646.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Centrifuge has a market cap of $104.43 million and approximately $675,646.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001589 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.95 or 0.07262279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.89 or 0.99790740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054161 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,303,650 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

