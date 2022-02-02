Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Cerevel Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

