Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,985 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.70% of Cerus worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 87.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cerus by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 162.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 384,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 238,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,059 shares of company stock worth $1,195,313. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

