CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CGG stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

