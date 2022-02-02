CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $16,355,929,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CGI by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,965 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CGI by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,640. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

