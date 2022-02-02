ChampionX (CHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 3.21.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.