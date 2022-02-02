Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,682. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

