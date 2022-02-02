Charles R. Schwab Sells 1,420 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. 6,511,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 386.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

