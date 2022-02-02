Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 607,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,110. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

