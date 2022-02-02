Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 3.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,269. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.