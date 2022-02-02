Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 8,991 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. 377,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,833,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $337.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

