Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Markel makes up 1.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Markel by 180.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Markel by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $6.95 on Wednesday, reaching $1,270.00. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,232.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,248.53. Markel Co. has a one year low of $988.61 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

