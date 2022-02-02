Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. 27,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $109.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

