Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 4.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,465. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

NEM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 78,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,649. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.