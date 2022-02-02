Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 25,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,032,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $6,777,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 533,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.32.

NYSE COP traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. 59,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,679. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

